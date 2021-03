Articles

Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Wine lovers recognize that a perfectly paired wine can make a delicious meal taste even better, but the reverse is also true: Certain foods can influence the flavors of wines. Now, researchers have explored how lipids -- fatty molecules abundant in cheese, meats, vegetable oils and other foods -- interact with grape tannins, masking the undesirable flavors of the wine compounds.

