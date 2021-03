Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 15:04 Hits: 2

Extensive collaboration between five VIB groups resulted in a better understanding of the machinery that plants use to regulate the protein composition of their outer membrane. This discovery enhances our basic knowledge of how the plasma membrane composition can be adapted based on external stimuli, an essential process for life on earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304100415.htm