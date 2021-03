Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:24 Hits: 3

Over 2 billion people worldwide are malnourished due to zinc deficiency. Researchers show how plants sense zinc and biologists use this knowledge to enhance plant zinc uptake, leading to an increase in seed zinc content by 50 percent. The new knowledge might one day be applied towards the cultivation of more nutritious crops.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304112407.htm