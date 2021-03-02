New technology allows scientists first glimpse of intricate details of Little Foot's life

Articles

In June 2019, an international team brought the complete skull of the 3.67-million-year-old Little Foot Australopithecus skeleton, from South Africa to the UK and achieved unprecedented imaging resolution of its bony structures and dentition in an X-ray synchrotron-based investigation at the UK's national synchrotron, Diamond Light Source. The X-ray work is highlighted in a new article, focusing on the inner craniodental features of Little Foot.

