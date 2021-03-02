The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New technology allows scientists first glimpse of intricate details of Little Foot's life

Category: Climate Hits: 2

In June 2019, an international team brought the complete skull of the 3.67-million-year-old Little Foot Australopithecus skeleton, from South Africa to the UK and achieved unprecedented imaging resolution of its bony structures and dentition in an X-ray synchrotron-based investigation at the UK's national synchrotron, Diamond Light Source. The X-ray work is highlighted in a new article, focusing on the inner craniodental features of Little Foot.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302075348.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version