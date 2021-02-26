The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Signal transduction without signal: Receptor clusters can direct cell movement

Whether we smell, taste or see, or when adrenaline rushes through our veins, all of these signals are received by our cells via a specific group of receptor proteins called G protein-coupled receptors, which transmit signals to the inside of the cell. Biochemists have now discovered that such receptors can also produce signals even in the absence of an external stimulus: For certain receptors clustering is apparently sufficient.

