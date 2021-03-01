The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

To sustain a thriving café culture, we must ditch the disposable cup.

Takeaway coffees - they're a convenient start for millions of people each day, but while the caffeine perks us up, the disposable cups drag us down, with nearly 300 billion ending up in landfill each year. While most coffee drinkers are happy to make a switch to sustainable practices, new research shows that an absence of infrastructure and a general 'throwaway' culture is severely delaying sustainable change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301095948.htm

