Searching for novel targets for new antibiotics

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

Ribosome formation is viewed as a promising potential target for new antibacterial agents. Researchers have gained new insights into this multifaceted process. The formation of ribosomal components involves multiple helper proteins which, much like instruments in an orchestra, interact in a coordinated way. One of these helper proteins - protein ObgE - acts as the conductor, guiding the entire process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301112313.htm