Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:37 Hits: 0

When the pungent smell of rotting food sends a person running, that disgusted feeling is an evolved response that helps avoid exposure to pathogens, say anthropologists. In a project that blended anthropology, biology and psychology, researchers explored disgust behaviors among Ecuador's indigenous Shuar people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143706.htm