Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:38 Hits: 1

'Everyone's unique' is a popular maxim. All people are equal, but there are of course individual differences. This was no different with dinosaurs. A study has now revealed that the variability of Plateosaurus trossingensis was much greater than previously assumed. The paleontologists examined a total of 14 complete skulls of this species, eight of which they described for the first time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226103822.htm