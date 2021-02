Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:38 Hits: 0

Furthermore, the targeted Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) intervention was safe, less costly, and more cost-effective compared with standard 'blanket' IRS, meaning savings could potentially be reallocated to other malaria control and elimination activities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226103825.htm