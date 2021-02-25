Extreme melt on Antarctica's George VI ice shelf

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:33 Hits: 1

Antarctica's northern George VI Ice Shelf experienced record melting during the 2019-2020 summer season compared to 31 previous summers of dramatically lower melt, a new study found. Using satellite observations that detect meltwater on top of the ice and within near-surface snow, the researchers found the most widespread melt of any season. Surface meltwater ponding is potentially dangerous to ice shelves because when these lakes drain, the ice fractures and may trigger ice-shelf break-up.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113347.htm