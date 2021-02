Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

Researchers have perfected the recipe for keeping sea anemone and coral cells alive in a petri dish for up to 12 days. The new study has important applications to study everything from evolutionary biology to human health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225082451.htm