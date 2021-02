Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 17:47 Hits: 1

Corn has a highly complex genome, making it a challenge to apply genome-editing techniques to it. Researchers used CRISPR to tinker with the corn genome promoter regions and modify stem cell growth. They figured out which sections influence kernel yield, and they hope to make targeted genome-editing in corn more precise and efficient.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222124706.htm