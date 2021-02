Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 16:44 Hits: 1

An international team has sequenced DNA recovered from mammoth remains that are up to 1.2 million years old. The analyses show that the Columbian mammoth that inhabited North America during the last ice age was a hybrid between the woolly mammoth and a previously unknown genetic lineage of mammoth. The study provides new insights into when and how fast mammoths became adapted to cold climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217114416.htm