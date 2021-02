Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:48 Hits: 1

The 10 year anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident occurs in March. Recent work documents new, large (> 300 micrometers), highly radioactive particles that were released from one of the damaged Fukushima reactors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217134852.htm