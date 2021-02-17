The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How sessile seahorses managed to speciate and disperse across the world's oceans

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Seahorses are extremely poor swimmers. Surprisingly, however, they can be found in all of the world´s oceans. On the basis of almost 360 different seahorse genomes, a group of researchers studied how these special fish were able to spread so successfully worldwide. Based on an evolutionary tree of 21 species it was possible to reconstruct the dispersal routes of seahorses worldwide and to explain where and when new species emerged.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217151042.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version