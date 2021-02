Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:11 Hits: 0

Paranapiacaba Treefrogs mate and lay spawn in small pools of water inside the tanks of bromeliad plants, researchers report. The 3 cm-long tadpoles must then make their way to a stream to complete development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217151127.htm