Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Record subzero temperatures and deep freezes in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mexico cut millions of people off the power grid on Tuesday. But places like Greenland and Norway are seeing warm weather. Scientists shine light on what the polar vortex has to do with it all.

