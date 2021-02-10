You don't need to know nature to love it

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 01:41 Hits: 1

New research challenges the common belief in conservation that people must 'know nature' to care about it. The study examined the psychological attachment to nature of farmers living in an area of the Brazilian Amazon experiencing deforestation. The research involved interviews with 227 non-indigenous farmers. The majority expressed views that indicated a strong connection with nature despite having little knowledge of local bird species. Most struggled to identify birds that only live in the Amazon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209204133.htm