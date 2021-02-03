The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Mexico Families in Oil and Gas ‘Waste Zone’ Seek Help

Category: Climate Hits: 0

New Mexico natural gas flaring
Read time: 12 mins

By Jerry Redfern

This story originally appeared in Capital & Main and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Something just blew up!”

Cora Gonzales was in her room on January 4 when she heard her father yell. In the evenings he watches TV while sitting by the living room window, and that’s where she found him, looking outside and not at the tube. The rest of the family quickly joined them and they stared through the picture window as flames shot into the night sky from a nearby well pad.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/02/03/new-mexico-families-oil-and-gas-waste-zone-seek-help

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version