Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

Commuters now have yet another reason to avoid packing themselves into subway stations. New York City's transit system exposes riders to more inhaled pollutants than any other metropolitan subway system in the Northeastern United States, a new study finds. Yet even its 'cleaner' neighbors struggle with enough toxins to give health-conscious travelers pause.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210091158.htm