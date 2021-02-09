Ecological interactions as a driver of evolution

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 0

In a recent study, an international team of researchers including TUD botanist Prof. Stefan Wanke has investigated the origin of the mega-diversity of herbivorous insects. These account for a quarter of terrestrial diversity. The results of the study were recently published in the international journal Nature Communications. There the scientists show that the evolutionary success of insects may be linked to recurrent changes in host plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209113822.htm