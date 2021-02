Articles

Tuesday, 09 February 2021

Animal owners frequently report concerns and worries relating to caring for their animal during the pandemic, new research suggests. The study also revealed owners had increased their appreciation of their animals during the first lockdown phase. The notion that people 'could not live without' their animals and that they were a 'godsend' or a 'lifeline' in the pandemic was frequently expressed.

