Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 18:33 Hits: 1

Imagine an ice chunk the size of Hawaii disappearing, almost instantaneously, from an ice sheet. That is what happened in the Storfjorden Trough in the Arctic Ocean some 11,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210133335.htm