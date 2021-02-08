The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Better understanding the reasons behind Arctic's amplified warming

A professor is calling on scientists to conduct dedicated process studies and to share their data and research findings on Arctic warming. She stresses the importance of studying how aerosols and clouds interact, as these highly complex and poorly understood mechanisms play a key role in climate change, but are also strongly affected by it. According to her, the region is in rapid transition and scientists need to act to not run behind.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208114312.htm

