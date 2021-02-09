The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fossil Fuel Air Pollution Linked to 1 in 5 Deaths Globally, New Study Reveals

Air pollution
Fossil fuel air pollution is responsible for roughly one in five deaths worldwide, a much higher death toll than previously thought, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Poor air quality from burning fossil fuels such as coal and diesel was responsible for more than 8 million deaths in 2018, according to research published February 9 in the journal Environmental Research by Harvard University, the University of Birmingham, the University of Leicester, and University College London.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/02/09/fossil-fuel-air-pollution-linked-to-global-deaths-study

