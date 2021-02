Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:33 Hits: 2

Researchers have found new evidence that global warming is affecting the size of commercial fish species, documenting for the first time that juvenile fish are getting bigger, as well as confirming that adult fish are getting smaller as sea temperatures rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203123349.htm