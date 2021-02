Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 17:01 Hits: 1

Spicy food is considered an example of 'Darwinian gastronomy': selection for antimicrobial ingredients to counter infection risk. By analysing over thirty thousand recipes, we show that average number of spices per recipe is more strongly associated with socioeconomic factors than infectious disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204120108.htm