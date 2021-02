Articles

Plastics are among the most successful materials of modern times. However, they also create a huge waste problem. Scientists produced different polymers from lipoic acid, a natural molecule. These polymers are easily depolymerized under mild conditions. Some 87 percent of the monomers can be recovered in their pure form and re-used to make new polymers of virgin quality.

