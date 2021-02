Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 19:49 Hits: 1

Winter survival of honey bee colonies is strongly influenced by summer temperatures and precipitation in the prior year, according to researchers, who said their findings suggest that honey bees have a 'goldilocks' preferred range of summer conditions outside of which their probability of surviving the winter falls.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201144914.htm