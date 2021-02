Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:09 Hits: 0

Scientists have developed a process to produce commodity chemicals in a much less hazardous way than was previously possible. The researchers report that they have been able to utilize electrolysis, i.e., the application of an electric current, to obtain chemicals known as dichloro and dibromo compounds, which can then be used to synthesize commodity chemicals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210129110940.htm