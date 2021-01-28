Size matters: How the size of a male's weapons affects its anti-predator tactics

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:42 Hits: 0

When males have to fight for reproductive rights, having larger weapons such as horns gives them an edge. However, this can also limit their mobility, making them more vulnerable to predators. In a recent study, scientists demonstrated that males of a species adopt different anti-predator tactics -- tonic immobility or escape -- based on the size of their weapons, opening doors to a better understanding of the evolution of animal behaviors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128094233.htm