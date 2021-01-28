The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Malaria threw human evolution into overdrive on this African archipelago

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Malaria is an ancient scourge, but it's still leaving its mark on the human genome. And now, researchers have uncovered recent traces of adaptation to malaria in the islanders of Cabo Verde -- thanks to a genetic mutation, inherited from their African ancestors, that prevents a type of malaria parasite from invading red blood cells. The findings represent one of the speediest, most dramatic changes measured in the human genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128134710.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version