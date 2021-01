Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 22:18 Hits: 3

The thought of eating insects is stomach turning for many, but new research is shedding light on allergy causing proteins which could pose serious health risks for those suffering from shellfish allergy. The research identified 20 proteins found in cricket food products which could cause serious allergic reactions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127171854.htm