Crunch! Underwater acoustics expose 'shell-crushing' sounds in a large marine predator

'Shell-crushing,' an explosive sound, occurs when marine animals crack open hard shells like clams to eat the edible tissue. There hasn't been any data to support this feeding noise, until now. A study is first to quantify these sounds using underwater acoustics in a marine animal in a controlled setting. Scientists know what type of shell a ray is eating based on the sound it makes and show it's audible above ambient noise in lagoons out to 100 meters.

