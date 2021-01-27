The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Alberta Inquiry Steps into a Past Era's Dark Denial

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Canada pipeline
Read time: 4 mins

That anyone today could deny the overwhelming and incontrovertible evidence for human-caused climate disruption is shocking. You don't even need a science background to see its worsening effects occurring worldwide, from record-high temperatures to increasing extreme weather events and wildfires. For a government  especially one in Canada  to spend taxpayer money on reports that deny climate science is deplorable.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/27/suzuki-alberta-canada-inquiry-dark-climate-denial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version