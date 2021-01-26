The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Regulators Discuss LNG-by-Rail Safety Concerns — After Approving New Rule To Allow Transporting LNG by Rail

Category: Climate Hits: 12

Bomb trail
Read time: 12 mins

New regulations were announced by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) in July 2020 allowing the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail.

That same month, PHMSA released the interim report for its LNG-by-rail task force. It concluded: “The task force did not identify any new safety gaps related to the transportation of LNG in tank cars.”

Tags: 
LNG By Rail
Liquefied Natural Gas
PHMSA

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/26/regulators-consider-safety-after-approving-new-regulations-lng-rail

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version