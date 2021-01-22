The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AI trained to read electric vehicle charging station reviews to find infrastructure gaps

Although electric vehicles that reduce greenhouse gas emissions attract many drivers, the lack of confidence in charging services deters others. Building a reliable network of charging stations is difficult in part because it's challenging to aggregate data from independent station operators. But now, researchers have developed an AI that can analyze user reviews of these stations, allowing it to accurately identify places where there are insufficient or out-of-service stations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122112328.htm

