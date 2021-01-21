The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How cells 'eat' their own fluid components

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Autophagy is a fundamental cellular process by which cells capture and degrade their own dysfunctional or superfluous components for degradation and recycling. Recent research has revealed that phase separated droplets have a range of important functions in cells. Researchers has unraveled the mechanisms underpinning both how these droplets are captured through autophagy, as well as how droplets can serve as a platform from which structures facilitating cytosolic autophagy arise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121091340.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version