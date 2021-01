Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:03 Hits: 2

Scientists have identified the presence of a non-tobacco plant in ancient Maya drug containers for the first time. The researchers detected Mexican marigold (Tagetes lucida) in residues taken from 14 miniature Maya ceramic vessels. The vessels also contain chemical traces present in two types of dried and cured tobacco.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115110339.htm