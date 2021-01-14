The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Not as simple as thought: How bacteria form membrane vesicles

Researchers have identified a novel mechanism by which bacteria form membrane vesicles, which bacteria employ to communicate with each other or to defend themselves against antibiotics. By studying mycolic acid-containing bacteria (MCB), which also includes tuberculosis-causing bacteria, the researchers demonstrated that environmental stimuli dictate the route by which the MCB form membrane vesicles. Further, their observations were consistent among various MCB. This study has implications for vaccine development as well as novel therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114163907.htm

