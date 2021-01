Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 1

The reproductive cycle of viruses requires self-assembly, maturation of virus particles and, after infection, the release of genetic material into a host cell. New physics-based technologies allow scientists to study the dynamics of this cycle and may eventually lead to new treatments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114130130.htm