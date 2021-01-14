Accounting for the gaps in ancient food webs

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 1

Studying ancient food webs can help scientists reconstruct communities of species, many long extinct, and even use those insights to figure out how modern-day communities might change in the future. There's just one problem: only some species left enough of a trace for scientists to find eons later, leaving large gaps in the fossil record -- and researchers' ability to piece together the food webs from the past.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114130153.htm