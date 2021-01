Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 18:40 Hits: 1

A remediation and public education effort at an abandoned battery recycling facility in Bangladesh eliminated most lead soil contamination, but levels of the toxic metal in children living near the site did not decrease nearly as much. The discrepancy reveals the scope of other lead exposure sources and the challenge they present to public health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114134039.htm