Greenland melting likely increased by bacteria in sediment

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 1

Bacteria are likely triggering greater melting on the Greenland ice sheet, possibly increasing the island's contribution to sea-level rise, according to scientists. That's because the microbes cause sunlight-absorbing sediment to clump together and accumulate in the meltwater streams, according to new study. The findings can be incorporated in climate models, leading to more accurate predictions of melting, scientists say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114163858.htm