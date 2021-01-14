The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A climate in crisis calls for investment in direct air capture, new research finds

There is a growing consensus among scientists as well as national and local governments representing hundreds of millions of people, that humanity faces a climate crisis that demands a crisis response. New research explores one possible mode of response: a massively funded program to deploy direct air capture (DAC) systems that remove carbon dioxide directly from the ambient air and sequester it safely underground.

