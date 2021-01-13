The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Louisiana Where Science Denial is Commonplace, Support Remains Strong For Trump

The president has not conceded — the president said he has got us,” I heard a voice blare out over a loudspeaker as I walked toward the Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge at a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 9. Once there, I found a few dozen people gathered listening to a handful of speakers consoling themselves about the imminent end of the Trump administration.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/13/louisiana-science-denial-strong-trump-support-rally

