In Louisiana Where Science Denial is Commonplace, Support Remains Strong For Trump

Category: Climate Hits: 4
“The president has not conceded — the president said he has got us,” I heard a voice blare out over a loudspeaker as I walked toward the Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge at a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 9. Once there, I found a few dozen people gathered listening to a handful of speakers consoling themselves about the imminent end of the Trump administration.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/13/louisiana-science-denial-strong-trump-support-rally