Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:57 Hits: 2

Researchers report that a molecule known as pillar[6]arene can form a host-guest compound with a cancer-associated metabolite. The phenomenon can be used to efficiently detect the metabolite in crude biological samples, which is important for preventing and treating metabolic syndrome and associated pathologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111115742.htm