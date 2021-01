Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 14:56 Hits: 1

Researchers have devised a molecular structural modification that boosts the efficacy of antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs by replacing the RNA strand of a heteroduplex oligonucleotide with DNA. This advance expands the scope and clinical applicability of nucleic-acid therapeutics across an ever-widening swathe of intractable diseases including neurological disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105095623.htm