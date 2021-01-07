The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rising lizard temperatures may change predator-prey relationship with snakes

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered that predation by snakes is pushing lizards to be active at warmer body temperatures on islands where snakes are present, in comparison to islands free from snakes. The findings show that lizard thermal biology is highly dependent on predation pressures and that body temperatures are rising suggest that such ectothermic predator-prey relationships may be changing under climatic warming.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107112405.htm

